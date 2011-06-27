Used 2014 Honda CR-V Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CR-V SUV
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$36,733*
Total Cash Price
$18,175
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$36,733*
Total Cash Price
$18,175
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$31,816*
Total Cash Price
$15,742
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$28,924*
Total Cash Price
$14,311
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$30,081*
Total Cash Price
$14,883
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,783*
Total Cash Price
$20,179
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,518*
Total Cash Price
$21,037
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,361*
Total Cash Price
$20,465
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$31,816*
Total Cash Price
$15,742
EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$38,758*
Total Cash Price
$19,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,348
|Maintenance
|$1,271
|$239
|$2,748
|$626
|$1,935
|$6,820
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,214
|Financing
|$978
|$786
|$582
|$363
|$132
|$2,841
|Depreciation
|$3,581
|$1,593
|$1,401
|$1,242
|$1,114
|$8,931
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,846
|$5,843
|$8,146
|$5,859
|$7,040
|$36,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,348
|Maintenance
|$1,271
|$239
|$2,748
|$626
|$1,935
|$6,820
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,214
|Financing
|$978
|$786
|$582
|$363
|$132
|$2,841
|Depreciation
|$3,581
|$1,593
|$1,401
|$1,242
|$1,114
|$8,931
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,846
|$5,843
|$8,146
|$5,859
|$7,040
|$36,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$730
|$752
|$776
|$799
|$3,766
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$207
|$2,380
|$542
|$1,676
|$5,907
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$871
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,052
|Financing
|$847
|$681
|$504
|$315
|$114
|$2,461
|Depreciation
|$3,102
|$1,379
|$1,213
|$1,076
|$965
|$7,735
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,528
|$5,061
|$7,055
|$5,074
|$6,097
|$31,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$645
|$664
|$684
|$705
|$726
|$3,424
|Maintenance
|$1,001
|$188
|$2,164
|$493
|$1,524
|$5,370
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$956
|Financing
|$770
|$619
|$458
|$286
|$104
|$2,237
|Depreciation
|$2,820
|$1,254
|$1,103
|$978
|$877
|$7,032
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,753
|$4,601
|$6,414
|$4,613
|$5,543
|$28,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$691
|$711
|$733
|$755
|$3,561
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$196
|$2,251
|$513
|$1,585
|$5,585
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$994
|Financing
|$801
|$644
|$476
|$297
|$108
|$2,326
|Depreciation
|$2,933
|$1,304
|$1,147
|$1,017
|$912
|$7,313
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,063
|$4,785
|$6,671
|$4,798
|$5,765
|$30,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,828
|Maintenance
|$1,411
|$265
|$3,051
|$695
|$2,149
|$7,572
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,348
|Financing
|$1,086
|$873
|$646
|$403
|$147
|$3,154
|Depreciation
|$3,976
|$1,768
|$1,555
|$1,379
|$1,237
|$9,915
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,932
|$6,487
|$9,044
|$6,504
|$7,816
|$40,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,033
|Maintenance
|$1,471
|$276
|$3,181
|$725
|$2,240
|$7,894
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,164
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,405
|Financing
|$1,132
|$910
|$673
|$420
|$153
|$3,288
|Depreciation
|$4,145
|$1,843
|$1,621
|$1,438
|$1,289
|$10,337
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,397
|$6,763
|$9,429
|$6,781
|$8,148
|$42,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,896
|Maintenance
|$1,431
|$269
|$3,095
|$705
|$2,179
|$7,679
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,367
|Financing
|$1,101
|$885
|$655
|$409
|$149
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$4,033
|$1,793
|$1,577
|$1,399
|$1,254
|$10,056
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,087
|$6,579
|$9,172
|$6,597
|$7,926
|$41,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$730
|$752
|$776
|$799
|$3,766
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$207
|$2,380
|$542
|$1,676
|$5,907
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$871
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,052
|Financing
|$847
|$681
|$504
|$315
|$114
|$2,461
|Depreciation
|$3,102
|$1,379
|$1,213
|$1,076
|$965
|$7,735
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,528
|$5,061
|$7,055
|$5,074
|$6,097
|$31,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CR-V SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$4,588
|Maintenance
|$1,341
|$252
|$2,900
|$661
|$2,042
|$7,196
|Repairs
|$607
|$704
|$824
|$965
|$1,124
|$4,224
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,061
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,032
|$829
|$614
|$383
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$3,779
|$1,680
|$1,478
|$1,311
|$1,175
|$9,423
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,389
|$6,165
|$8,595
|$6,181
|$7,428
|$38,758
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 CR-V
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda CR-V in Virginia is:not available
