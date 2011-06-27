Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height65.1 in.
EPA interior volume138.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/65R17 102T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
