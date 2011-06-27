Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.9/474.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,945
328 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,945
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,945
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3424 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Opal Sage Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,945
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/65R17 102T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,945
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
