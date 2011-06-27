Used 2009 Honda CR-V EX Features & Specs
|Overview
See CR-V Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/397.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Torque
|161 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Front track
|61.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3532 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4560 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1028 lbs.
|Length
|177.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|Width
|71.6 in.
|Rear track
|61.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|225/65R17 102T tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the CR-V
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,695
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2009 Honda CR-V EX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic