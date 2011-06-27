Used 2008 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews
Remarkably trouble free and still fun to drive
Driven 144,000 miles 9+ years all over Arizona, New Mexico, California and Nevada. Had minor a/c issue fixed under extended warranty at 98,000 miles. Replaced front brake pads (only) and rotors milled at 90,000 miles (I know!!) Now (May 2017) the rear brakes are STILL good - no noise or pulling. Never had a vehicle even near this long lasting. Oil changes every 3 or 4K. Still safely on 3rd set of tires, largely because the 2nd set (High grade Michelins) lasted for 65k. That's it! Other than gasoline (honest 24mpg city, 28mpg highway). I'm 65+ and still working. That CR-V is simply the best overall vehicle I have ever owned. Bonus: Honda's factory premium sound system w/XMS continues to perform as it did from Day 1 - concert quality, no distortion.
USED 2008 CR V 4 wd
Bought used with 140K, now has 157K and ZERO problems. Average 26 mpg mixed driving. Drove 1600 mi cross country, with cargo tray on hitch 200 lbs of stuff on it, 100 lb dog inside with seats folded down of course, 70 mph and I averaged 30 mpg on hwy. Power is good for a 4 cyl and a 3500 lb car. SAFE SAFE great safety rating,great brakes, great build quality, is bigger than it looks. The design of the cars interior will grow on you, very thoughtful and utilitarian design that you will appreciate the longer you drive it.It is a car that is a good compromise of reliability,room, and economy! I had a Suburban that could not pass a repair shop. The CRV likes to pass gas stations and thats great! 2017 update 200001 miles , 22 MPG, oil change brake pads no other issues. The weather stripping around window frames showing age but everything else is 100 % great.
Gotta love it!
We love our CRV. We love the cargo capacity and we have hauled just about everything you can think of. We love the comfort of the interior and have taken many driving trips in it. Except that now that it is a bit older and the ride is getting a little bumpy, there is nothing we can say that's negative about this car. Except for the routine oil changes/maintenance, it has not seen the inside of a dealership or repair shop. When we trade it, it will be to get a newer one. We're just that satisfied.
Excellent Value For the Money
I researched this vehicle quite a bit before buying, honestly not my favorite looking SUV, but when comparing to it's competion, it is lower priced than the Toyota RAV-4. The write up by Edmunds in regards to highway performance, or the lack of, is false! If your comparing it to something with a V-8, then yes, it does not pass a car as well. But it's not using a V-8! I've driven many V-8's, and V-6's, this little SUV gets along great! I'm getting 24 mpg combined, and 28-30 highway.
Reliability and comfort in an affordable SUV
Other than low fuel economy (19 miles in the city) and a design issue with the cargo space (rear seat supports narrow the floor space in the center of cargo area), I love my 2008 Honda CR-V. Good pickup and handling, comfortable seating and decent electronics make this a great all-around auto. I'm the original owner and have had no major issues and costs to maintain my CR-V have been excellent. Will keep her as long as she will run!
