Used 2007 Honda CR-V EX Features & Specs

More about the 2007 CR-V
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/397.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Gross weight4560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1028 lbs.
Length177.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Borrego Beige Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Whistler Silver Metallic
  • Tango Red Pearl
  • Green Tea Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/65R17 102T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
