Used 2004 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

BEST CAR IVE EVER HAD Monica , 12/23/2015 EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I moved 6 times with this car. Drove all over Florida with it, and it never broke down once. 100k miles on it and I have yet to find a problem with it. The speaks were soooo good, everybody thought I had special speakers put in. 10/10 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car With Bad AC brett758 , 05/02/2015 EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Positives: Bought my 04' CRV with 175k miles on it. It now has 250k miles on it and other than putting new tires on it and having the breaks done I have not had a single issue! Not one! The gas mileage (manual transmission 26-27mpg)is pretty good for an SUV. The AWD system has worked well in the snow and I can feel the back wheels turn on when I let the clutch out. Quality interior that has stood up the brutal Arizona sun. Negatives: I bought mine with an aftermarket AC compressor so I never had to deal with the issue but I have heard that it's a $3000 fix when the OEM one blows up. Road noise is bad, even with a new set of Michelins. Funky looking styling IMO. Report Abuse

Great Car, pooly made AC & zero customer support teriyakiboy , 04/23/2014 49 of 51 people found this review helpful I love my CR-V, this is true utility minded vehicle, which majority of today's SUV are lacking. Hence I baby my car. Unfortunately, I was unaware of the TSB on AC and class action that Honda settled in 2012 for $40M. It was a true wake up call when the compressor exploded, sending pieces of metals throughout the AC system, causing $4500+ damage. Honda America denied everything about the AC and compressor issues, calling internet info "competitor's lie", case action is "untrue", and they even went in extent to tell me that I was first person to report the problem. I'm royal to the local dealer, but I'm no longer royal to Honda brand. Report Abuse

AC drags this guy down timjsmith , 11/30/2011 32 of 34 people found this review helpful The AC unit in this SUV is the worst. Who cares if you can drive the car for 200,000 miles if every 50,000 you have to shell out 1500 bucks for a total rebuild of the AC unit. The dorks at Honda designed this this to fail, the compressor blows up right into the cooling radiator for the AC. This adds about 400 bucks to your repair total. Honda just settled a class action lawsuit about these crummy AC units. Beware of 2004-2006 CRVs. You need AC more than you might think. You have to get them fixed or you can't drive the car. The belt system requires that the AC unit be connected, and if it blows you cannot use the car. Report Abuse