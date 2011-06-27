Used 2004 Honda CR-V EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Curb weight3347 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length178.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Chianti Red
  • Mojave Mist Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Saddle
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/70R S tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
