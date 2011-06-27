  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda CR-V LX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 CR-V
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Curb weight3318 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length178.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Mojave Mist Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Chianti Red
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Saddle
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/70R S tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
