Used 2002 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

Very Sad I just totalled my CR-V, I loved this car! kmarino , 10/30/2012 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I loved this car it has been so reliable for the past 10 years. I had 197,000 miles on it and could have easily put on another 197,000 miles. Not one problem with it mechanically the engine had all original parts. Never had any of the recall issues either. My CR-V has gotten me home safely in some of the most extreme conditions driving from LA to Mammoth Lakes at least twice a month for the past 6 years. Until the night a deer took it out. I would recommend this car to anyone. Would love to buy a newer CR-V, but was laid off from work due to economy will have to try a KIA. Thats why I'm on here. Thanks to all who write reviews almost bought an SUV from US makers reviews scared me.

14 years later preble , 07/05/2013 EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Bought this new in 2002. So after 14 years, it is without a doubt the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Normal things have worn. I'm afraid I will jinx myself if I list all the original equipment that hasn't needed replacement. We bought this for a something to haul around our Golden Retrievers, transport us in bad weather and pile a lot of stuff in. It has been GREAT! She

Great car ozolinsh , 05/17/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've had this 2002 Honda CRV only since '08 but it is now at 181,000 KM and it is still a smooth ride. In interior comfort is very good and being a tall person I fit in it just fine. The cargo space is great and with the rear seats folded over I can transport a surprising amount of stuff (moves done with this). The engine is strong and it accelerates nicely even with 4 people in the CRV. The downside is the gas mileage, not as good as an Accord of similar vintage and engine size but the AWD does have a rear-differential so you must expect that feature will affect mileage in any truck.

02 CRV still going strong Steve Walker , 08/10/2016 EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I got it brand new in 2002. First new car I ever bought. I've had it now for 14 years. Here are the repairs I have done: 1) A/C system was completely replaced under warranty after 2 years. 2) Throttle body was replaced under warranty in year 4. 3) Passenger side door actuator (lock mechanism) failed. Replaced all 4. 4) Struts replaced at 70,000 miles 5) A/C compressor replaced in 2015 Other than that it has just been batteries, tires and brake pads. The A/C systems in these vehicles can be problematic. The door actuators were a cheap design and tend to fail but are relatively cheap to replace. The engine, transmission, electrical system, AWD system, and audio are absolutely bullet proof in my experience. The paint finish still looks like new. The seats could be more comfortable but the material has held up well. When it is just me in the CRV the engine has a fair amount of pep. When you load it up with people and stuff - not so much. But it does get a consistent 25 MPG in mixed driving so I'm not complaining. Very easy to park and great visibility all around. The stereo system is reliable but the sound is pretty crummy by modern standards. It is extremely versitile. It serves just as well as a daily commuter as it does a grocery hauler. Currently I've got about 125,000 miles on it and it runs like a swiss watch. The only real complaint has been the A/C system. Other than that, it's been a very reliable and economical vehicle. I should be able to get 250,000 miles out of it if I continue to take care of it. Highly recommended.