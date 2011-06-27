Used 2000 Honda CR-V Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|19/23 mpg
|20/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.7/351.9 mi.
|290.7/351.9 mi.
|306.0/351.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|15.3 gal.
|15.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|146 hp @ 6200 rpm
|146 hp @ 6200 rpm
|146 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67 cu.ft.
|67 cu.ft.
|67 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.6 in.
|177.6 in.
|177.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3219 lbs.
|no
|3126 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4165 lbs.
|4165 lbs.
|4165 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.6 cu.ft.
|29.6 cu.ft.
|29.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|Height
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|103.2 in.
|103.2 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
