Used 1999 Honda CR-V Features & Specs

More about the 1999 CR-V
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg20/23 mpg19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/351.9 mi.306.0/351.9 mi.290.7/351.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower146 hp @ 6200 rpm146 hp @ 6200 rpm146 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.6 in.177.6 in.177.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.29.6 cu.ft.29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Charcoal
  • Charcoal
