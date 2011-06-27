Used 1998 Honda CR-V Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 CR-V
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG21no20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpgno19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/351.9 mi.0/0 mi.290.7/351.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21no20
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5400 rpm126 hp @ 5400 rpm126 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.
Length177.6 in.177.6 in.177.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3126 lbs.3245 lbs.3236 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.29.6 cu.ft.29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • San Marino Red
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Supermarine Blue Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Supermarine Blue Pearl
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Supermarine Blue Pearl
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
