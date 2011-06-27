2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
TouringTouring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/01/2020
- End
- 03/31/2022
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 03/31/2022
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 11/01/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Honda Financial Services.
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.9% 60 09/08/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 36 09/08/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 48 09/08/2021 11/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
