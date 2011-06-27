  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V Hybrid
  4. 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 CR-V Hybrid
More about the 2021 CR-V Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda CR-V Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)560.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Torque232 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,560
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,560
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,560
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,560
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Maximum cargo capacity68.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume136.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,560
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars