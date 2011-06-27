2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Sooze , 12/02/2020 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The new Honda CRV's are big, about as big as a Subaru Outback. I just transitioned from a Honda Civic Hybrid after owning and driving this Civic for 16 years - it still got 49 - 50 mpg. However, we need an all wheel drive car with a high undercarriage which will dependably always get us up our NH gravel road, a 10% grade in places, during the winter. Neighbors up here who have Honda CRV's always get up the mountain! That is our expectation. The Hybrid offers somewhat better mpg than the regular CRV.