2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$30,560
Save as much as $2,182
A four wheel drive car made for the North Country
Sooze, 12/02/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The new Honda CRV's are big, about as big as a Subaru Outback. I just transitioned from a Honda Civic Hybrid after owning and driving this Civic for 16 years - it still got 49 - 50 mpg. However, we need an all wheel drive car with a high undercarriage which will dependably always get us up our NH gravel road, a 10% grade in places, during the winter. Neighbors up here who have Honda CRV's always get up the mountain! That is our expectation. The Hybrid offers somewhat better mpg than the regular CRV.
