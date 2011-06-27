  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V Hybrid
  4. 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  5. Consumer Reviews

2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 CR-V Hybrid
More about the 2021 CR-V Hybrid
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all CR-V Hybrids for sale
MSRP Starting at
$30,560
Save as much as $2,182
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A four wheel drive car made for the North Country

Sooze, 12/02/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The new Honda CRV's are big, about as big as a Subaru Outback. I just transitioned from a Honda Civic Hybrid after owning and driving this Civic for 16 years - it still got 49 - 50 mpg. However, we need an all wheel drive car with a high undercarriage which will dependably always get us up our NH gravel road, a 10% grade in places, during the winter. Neighbors up here who have Honda CRV's always get up the mountain! That is our expectation. The Hybrid offers somewhat better mpg than the regular CRV.

Report Abuse
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda CR-V Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com
Write a review
See all CR-V Hybrids for sale

Related 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars