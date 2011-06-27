  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V Hybrid
  4. 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid LX Features & Specs

More about the 2020 CR-V Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)560.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Torque232 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,750
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,750
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,750
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Maximum cargo capacity68.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume139.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,750
235/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
