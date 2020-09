2020 Honda Clarity Electric (fuel Cell) Consumer Reviews

James C. , 02/20/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

11 of 42 people found this review helpful

I leased a Honda Clarity Fuel vehicle. I had nothing but recalls on the hydrogen tank, fuel stack, water pump, main circuit board, and untrained customer service reps. I wasted hundreds of hours dealing with Honda customer service. They always demand that it'll take 24 to 48 hours to call me back and expecting I answer my phone whenever they call back. It's insane to demand customers stand by their phone because customers are to be respected not to be disturbed. They sometimes provide call back number with 909 area code. Yet, that number is never picked up forcing customers to leave a message. It goes on and on playing phone tags. It's insane dealing with a company which refuse to use technology like email, chats, and allow customer service to transfer to the dept. which will help the customer. HONDA IS THE WORST COMPANY I HAVE DELT WITH. STAY AWAY OF YOU'LL BE TORTURED BY THEIR MIS-MANAGEMENT AND OUTDATED OPERATION !!!!!!!!!!