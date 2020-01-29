2020 Honda Clarity Review

The Honda Clarity is an advanced fuel vehicle available in two variants designed to appeal to eco-conscious buyers. If you can only charge once in a while, there's the plug-in hybrid, or PHEV, with 48 miles of electric range and a gas-powered hybrid mode for backup. If you live in California and within range of a hydrogen refueling station, there's the Clarity Fuel Cell EV and its 360 miles of range. There also used to be a battery electric version, but Honda discontinued it for 2020. Once you're behind the wheel, the Clarity drives just like any other drama-free midsize sedan. It's smooth and comfortable on the road, with amenable but not exciting acceleration and handling. It comes with a few concessions, such as limited cargo space and a dated infotainment system. You might also find the ride quality to be a little too soft, especially if you're used to the more taut feel from other Honda sedans. Still, the Clarity is worth checking out if you're looking for a vehicle to reduce your gasoline consumption. The plug-in hybrid gives you more all-electric range than just about any other competitive vehicle, making it easier to drive for days or weeks at a time without ever using the gas engine. The hydrogen model is a harder sell given its niche status. Either way, Honda has put together an imperfect but likable vision of what the future may hold. What's it like to live with the Clarity Fuel Cell EV? Want to know what it is like to own a Honda Clarity Fuel Cell EV? Check out our impressions from our long-term test of a 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell. How close is it to an EV or a gas car? How much did we like the interior? Was the trunk sufficient for everyday use? How easy is it to fuel up? Learn this and more from our time with the Clarity. Note that the 2020 Clarity Fuel Cell EV differs slightly from the 2017 model we tested — heated side mirrors are now standard — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.2 / 10

The Clarity gets the important parts right, with great efficiency and a comfortable ride. We're fans of its build quality, spacious interior and even acceleration. At its best, the Clarity makes a strong case for plug-in hybrids. The downsides include an overly soft ride quality and a frustrating infotainment system.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Clarity is docile and easy to drive, owing to its electric power that produces smooth and quick acceleration from a stop. The Clarity starts to feel less energetic as you get up to highway speeds, but for typical driving it's sufficiently powerful.



The steering is direct and requires appropriate heft at speed, even if there isn't much feedback or response. Handling is a similar experience, with good composure around corners but a lack of sharpness that leaves it feeling heavy. The Clarity only just makes the grade in the braking category, with good performance in routine driving but numb feedback in more demanding situations.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Strong build quality means little outside noise makes its way into the cabin. That's crucial in a vehicle that can run in silent EV mode. Noise from the engine is not intrusive when it kicks in either. The Clarity works with its battery power instead of fighting it.



The same can't be said for the ride quality, however. The Clarity has a very soft suspension, which is comfortable on smooth roads, but the car struggles to control its own mass over bumps. We do like the front seats, which have soft padding and a comfortable back seat.

How’s the interior? 8.0

It's easy to get in and out of the Clarity thanks to an accessible ride height, grab handles in each doorway, and a roofline that stays out of the way. The driving position is also suitable, though some may wish for a seat that lowers and a steering wheel that extends a bit more. The bigger issue is that neither the push-button transmission selector nor the infotainment touchscreen is very responsive. But the roomy cabin provides comfortable space and a low beltline offers excellent outward visibility.

How’s the tech? 7.0

A difficult-to-use 8-inch touchscreen interface drags down an otherwise pleasant tech experience. The graphics are outdated, touch targets are small, and a slider to control the volume is irritating. Basic functions should not be this difficult, especially in a moving vehicle.



Bluetooth pairing and a USB port are standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included, but transitions between them and Honda systems are rough. The factory voice control system is effective and understands natural language to control the phone, navigation and audio.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The plug-in version of the Clarity offers the most cargo room, at 15.5 cubic feet. Unfortunately the load floor isn't flat, and the space narrows toward the seat backs. The rear seats do fold down in the plug-in as opposed to the fuel-cell version. Overall, the Clarity offers acceptable rear storage considering its bulky alternative fuel systems. And there's plenty of small-item storage throughout the cabin.

How economical is it? 8.0

The Clarity PHEV backs up its eco-friendly claims. We averaged 52 miles of all-electric driving from a full charge. With a depleted battery in the PHEV, we logged 48 mpg on our 115-mile test loop of city, mountain and highway driving.

Is it a good value? 7.0

You pay more for the Honda Clarity Plug-In compared with its closest rival, the Toyota Prius Prime, but in return you get higher build quality and more space. Simulated open-pore wood and suede accents in the cabin are appreciated, if lacking a little spice with muted colors and tones. Warranty coverage is average. Honda backs the hybrid battery for eight years/100,000 miles.

Wildcard 6.5

The Clarity PHEV offers a glimpse at the advantages of plug-in hybrids over electric vehicles. It's smooth and clean, encouraging drivers to experiment with their driving style to maximize efficiency. How long you can go without activating the gas engine, and how well you manage it once it does, becomes a game in itself. The Clarity takes a toned-down approach, and while that may not make for the most exciting drive, it's one that makes a green future easy to imagine.

Which Clarity does Edmunds recommend?

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is our clear choice when it comes to maximizing efficiency and minimizing headache. The base version offers standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus heated front seats and Honda's suite of advanced safety technology.

2020 Honda Clarity models

The Honda Clarity is a four-door sedan with two powertrains from which to choose: Plug-In Hybrid or Fuel Cell.