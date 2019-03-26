Overall rating 7.2 / 10

The 2019 Honda Clarity is one of but a few vehicles that gives you a choice of fuel source. First, there's the Plug-In Hybrid version that uses a combination of a gasoline engine and electric motor to move you down the road. Second, there's the Electric model, which comes with a larger battery pack and more powerful motor. Finally, a Fuel Cell version converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity to drive the car.

For most drivers, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid will be the ideal choice. With a fully charged battery, it can provide up to 48 miles of all-electric range to handle commuting and around-town trips. Once the battery is depleted, the gasoline engine fires up and the Clarity works just like any other hybrid. It also has the largest trunk of the three Clarity models.

The Clarity Electric is battery-powered only. Unfortunately, its driving range is a disappointing 89 miles, which is much less than the range of other EVs such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf. Finally, the Clarity Fuel Cell is available only as a lease and only works best for people who live or work near a hydrogen fueling station. It's about as easy to fuel up as a traditional car, and it gets up to 366 miles on a tank full of hydrogen gas.

Of the three Clarity versions, the Plug-In Hybrid has the broadest appeal to consumers. It is comfortable, has a solid amount of electric range, and should serve you well as a frugal and well-equipped hybrid.

What's it like to live with?

