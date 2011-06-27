Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,600
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe110 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/280.0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.5 hr.
Fuel tank capacity7.0 gal.
Combined MPG42
EPA kWh/100 mi31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range47 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight4059 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume117.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Moonlit Forest Pearl
  • Solar Silver Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
