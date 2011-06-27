  1. Home
Used 2017 Honda Clarity Electric Features & Specs

Overview
Engine Type
$36,620
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG114
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,620
EPA City MPGe126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe114 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/103 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe103 mi.
Combined MPG114
EPA kWh/100 mi30.0
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range89 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,620
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,620
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,620
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,620
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight4024 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Exterior Colors
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Vortex Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,620
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,620
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
