Used 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe69 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe68 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe67 mi.
Fuel typeHydrogen
EPA Electricity Range366 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
540 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity11.8 cu.ft.
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
