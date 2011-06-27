Used 2017 Honda Clarity Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very happy with the 2017 Honda Clarity Electric. The only other fully electric car with this much room is a Tesla. Car drives great . Very comfortable in city/highway driving. Love all the HondaSense technology just wish it had blind spot monitoring (Edmunds says it does?). Range of 89 Miles is on low side but have not an issue with mostly local driving. When ready to explore outside my city, will need to locate a Level 3 (DC Charger). Hopefully 30 minutes is all that will take to fully charge Car. This is my first Honda and first electric car and very satisfied with the lease.

Linda Lee , 12/03/2017 Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD)

The disadvantage from EV Clarity 17 as below: 1- E-power range 89 miles is shortage in 45-50 miles road drive. If driver on air/heat, play music or other device in car when driving or drive speed 65+ miles, power range down double faster. Driver be watchful, be alert power panel , be prepare accident anytime because they don't know when the power battery low suddenly stop on mid road or highway where is no place EV station nearby 2- EV supper charge station was disclose 30 minutes power battery up to 80% or 3 hours charge car for full battery is rare in public road station. E- express charge 30 minutes power up 15-18 miles range. E home charge 16-19 hours to full battery power range 89 miles. 3- Above disadvantages EV Clarity 17 power short range can't adaptable consumer minimum 50 miles road drive for work or shop in town event in leisured time. This EV will be a dead car in consumer emergency cause power charge take too long from 30 minutes to 3 hours -19 hours full battery while gasoline car just 5 minutes pump full tank and drive more than 300 miles to work or emergency without worry car engine problem. I AM SO SORRY THE BEAUTIFUL EV CLARITY 17 IS USELESS. I think most Electric Vehicle is same function power range.