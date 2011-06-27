Estimated values
2017 Honda Clarity Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,126
|$23,564
|$26,278
|Clean
|$20,482
|$22,857
|$25,447
|Average
|$19,194
|$21,442
|$23,784
|Rough
|$17,907
|$20,027
|$22,121
Estimated values
2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,613
|$34,222
|$37,188
|Clean
|$30,650
|$33,195
|$36,011
|Average
|$28,723
|$31,140
|$33,657
|Rough
|$26,796
|$29,085
|$31,304