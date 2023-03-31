Skip to main content
2023 Honda Civic Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG26/36 MPG
EPA combined MPG29 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)322.4/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower158 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque138 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length179.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors70.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheelbase107.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.5 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Curb weight2,932 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rallye Red
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Boost Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear hip room48.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
180-watt audio outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R W tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
