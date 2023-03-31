2023 Honda Civic Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,450
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|26/36 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|29 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|322.4/446.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6,500 rpm
|Torque
|138 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|179.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|70.9 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|107.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|123.5 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.5 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Curb weight
|2,932 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Rear hip room
|48.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/40R W tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
