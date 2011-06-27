  1. Home
2022 Honda Civic Sport Touring Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,400
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/458.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower180 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1,700 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,102 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Length179.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base107.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Mauve Pearl
  • Boost Blue Pearl
  • Meteorite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R W tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
