2022 Honda Civic Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/446.4 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower158 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque138 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
180-watt audio outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,932 lbs.
EPA interior volume123.5 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Length179.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base107.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boost Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R W tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models