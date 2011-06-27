  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. 2021 Honda Civic
  5. 2021 Honda Civic Type R
  6. Consumer Reviews

2021 Honda Civic Type R Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 Civic

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Honda Civic.

MSRP Starting at
$37,495
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related 2021 Honda Civic Type R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars