  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. 2020 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Honda Civic Type R Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,995
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/347.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,995
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,995
540 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
leather and simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,995
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
suede/clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Maximum cargo capacity46.2 cu.ft.
Length179.4 in.
Curb weight3117 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume122.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Exterior Colors
  • Championship White
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Boost Blue Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Red/Black Suede-Effect Fabric, suede/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,995
245/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Civic Inventory

Related 2020 Honda Civic Type R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars