  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. 2020 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Honda Civic Si Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Torque192 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,000
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,000
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Front head room36.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Length177.3 in.
Curb weight2889 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Exterior Colors
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Rallye Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,000
All season tiresyes
235/40R Y tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Civic Inventory

Related 2020 Honda Civic Si info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars