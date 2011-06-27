  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. 2020 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,050
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.6/458.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,050
540 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,050
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Maximum cargo capacity46.2 cu.ft.
Length177.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,050
235/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Civic Inventory

Related 2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars