2019 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,206*
Total Cash Price
$23,875
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,918*
Total Cash Price
$22,920
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,813*
Total Cash Price
$26,549
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,342*
Total Cash Price
$21,010
Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,857*
Total Cash Price
$21,392
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,495*
Total Cash Price
$24,830
Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,084*
Total Cash Price
$20,819
Civic Coupe
Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,796*
Total Cash Price
$19,864
EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,875*
Total Cash Price
$28,077
Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,844*
Total Cash Price
$27,313
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,525*
Total Cash Price
$25,594
Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,857*
Total Cash Price
$21,392
Civic Si
Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,053*
Total Cash Price
$20,055
Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,765*
Total Cash Price
$19,100
Civic Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,722*
Total Cash Price
$24,257
Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,722*
Total Cash Price
$24,257
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,342*
Total Cash Price
$21,010
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,765*
Total Cash Price
$19,100
EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,329*
Total Cash Price
$26,931
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,342*
Total Cash Price
$21,010
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,433*
Total Cash Price
$23,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$941
|$975
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$4,879
|Maintenance
|$195
|$795
|$566
|$1,359
|$1,561
|$4,476
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$324
|$473
|$930
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,013
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,218
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,033
|$765
|$478
|$174
|$3,733
|Depreciation
|$3,463
|$1,730
|$1,636
|$1,921
|$1,819
|$10,569
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,403
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,070
|$5,793
|$5,406
|$6,459
|$6,479
|$32,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$904
|$936
|$968
|$1,002
|$4,684
|Maintenance
|$187
|$763
|$544
|$1,304
|$1,499
|$4,297
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$128
|$311
|$454
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,169
|Financing
|$1,232
|$991
|$734
|$458
|$167
|$3,583
|Depreciation
|$3,324
|$1,661
|$1,571
|$1,844
|$1,746
|$10,146
|Fuel
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,747
|$5,561
|$5,190
|$6,200
|$6,220
|$30,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,161
|$5,425
|Maintenance
|$217
|$884
|$630
|$1,511
|$1,736
|$4,978
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$360
|$525
|$1,034
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,354
|Financing
|$1,428
|$1,148
|$851
|$531
|$193
|$4,151
|Depreciation
|$3,850
|$1,924
|$1,820
|$2,136
|$2,022
|$11,752
|Fuel
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,422
|$1,465
|$1,510
|$7,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,974
|$6,441
|$6,012
|$7,182
|$7,204
|$35,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$828
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$4,293
|Maintenance
|$172
|$700
|$498
|$1,196
|$1,374
|$3,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$891
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,071
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$673
|$420
|$153
|$3,285
|Depreciation
|$3,047
|$1,522
|$1,440
|$1,691
|$1,601
|$9,301
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,102
|$5,097
|$4,758
|$5,684
|$5,701
|$28,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$843
|$874
|$904
|$935
|$4,371
|Maintenance
|$175
|$712
|$507
|$1,217
|$1,399
|$4,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$290
|$423
|$833
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,091
|Financing
|$1,150
|$925
|$685
|$428
|$156
|$3,344
|Depreciation
|$3,102
|$1,550
|$1,466
|$1,721
|$1,630
|$9,470
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,231
|$5,190
|$4,844
|$5,787
|$5,805
|$28,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$979
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$5,074
|Maintenance
|$203
|$827
|$589
|$1,413
|$1,624
|$4,655
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$337
|$491
|$967
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,053
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,335
|$1,074
|$796
|$497
|$181
|$3,882
|Depreciation
|$3,601
|$1,799
|$1,702
|$1,998
|$1,892
|$10,992
|Fuel
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,412
|$6,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,393
|$6,024
|$5,623
|$6,717
|$6,738
|$33,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Hatchback Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$821
|$850
|$880
|$910
|$4,254
|Maintenance
|$170
|$693
|$494
|$1,185
|$1,361
|$3,903
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$117
|$282
|$412
|$811
|Taxes & Fees
|$883
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,062
|Financing
|$1,119
|$900
|$667
|$416
|$152
|$3,255
|Depreciation
|$3,019
|$1,509
|$1,427
|$1,675
|$1,586
|$9,216
|Fuel
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,037
|$5,051
|$4,714
|$5,632
|$5,649
|$28,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$783
|$811
|$839
|$868
|$4,059
|Maintenance
|$162
|$661
|$471
|$1,130
|$1,299
|$3,724
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,013
|Financing
|$1,068
|$859
|$636
|$397
|$145
|$3,105
|Depreciation
|$2,881
|$1,439
|$1,361
|$1,598
|$1,513
|$8,793
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,714
|$4,819
|$4,498
|$5,374
|$5,390
|$26,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$1,227
|$5,737
|Maintenance
|$229
|$935
|$666
|$1,598
|$1,836
|$5,264
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$381
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,432
|Financing
|$1,510
|$1,214
|$900
|$562
|$204
|$4,389
|Depreciation
|$4,072
|$2,034
|$1,924
|$2,259
|$2,139
|$12,429
|Fuel
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$7,529
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,490
|$6,812
|$6,358
|$7,595
|$7,619
|$37,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,194
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$223
|$909
|$648
|$1,554
|$1,786
|$5,121
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$370
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,469
|$1,181
|$875
|$546
|$199
|$4,270
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$1,979
|$1,872
|$2,198
|$2,081
|$12,091
|Fuel
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,553
|$7,324
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,232
|$6,627
|$6,185
|$7,389
|$7,412
|$36,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,009
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$5,230
|Maintenance
|$209
|$852
|$607
|$1,457
|$1,674
|$4,799
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$347
|$507
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,085
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,376
|$1,107
|$820
|$512
|$186
|$4,001
|Depreciation
|$3,712
|$1,855
|$1,754
|$2,060
|$1,950
|$11,330
|Fuel
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$6,863
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,651
|$6,210
|$5,796
|$6,924
|$6,945
|$34,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$843
|$874
|$904
|$935
|$4,371
|Maintenance
|$175
|$712
|$507
|$1,217
|$1,399
|$4,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$290
|$423
|$833
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,091
|Financing
|$1,150
|$925
|$685
|$428
|$156
|$3,344
|Depreciation
|$3,102
|$1,550
|$1,466
|$1,721
|$1,630
|$9,470
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,231
|$5,190
|$4,844
|$5,787
|$5,805
|$28,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Si Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$791
|$819
|$847
|$877
|$4,098
|Maintenance
|$164
|$668
|$476
|$1,141
|$1,311
|$3,760
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$112
|$272
|$397
|$781
|Taxes & Fees
|$851
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,023
|Financing
|$1,078
|$867
|$643
|$401
|$146
|$3,135
|Depreciation
|$2,909
|$1,453
|$1,374
|$1,614
|$1,528
|$8,878
|Fuel
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,779
|$4,866
|$4,541
|$5,425
|$5,442
|$27,053
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Si Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$753
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$3,903
|Maintenance
|$156
|$636
|$453
|$1,087
|$1,249
|$3,581
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$974
|Financing
|$1,027
|$826
|$612
|$382
|$139
|$2,986
|Depreciation
|$2,770
|$1,384
|$1,309
|$1,537
|$1,455
|$8,455
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,456
|$4,634
|$4,325
|$5,167
|$5,183
|$25,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$956
|$991
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$4,957
|Maintenance
|$198
|$808
|$575
|$1,380
|$1,586
|$4,548
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,237
|Financing
|$1,304
|$1,049
|$777
|$485
|$177
|$3,792
|Depreciation
|$3,518
|$1,758
|$1,662
|$1,952
|$1,848
|$10,738
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,505
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,199
|$5,885
|$5,493
|$6,562
|$6,582
|$32,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$956
|$991
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$4,957
|Maintenance
|$198
|$808
|$575
|$1,380
|$1,586
|$4,548
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,237
|Financing
|$1,304
|$1,049
|$777
|$485
|$177
|$3,792
|Depreciation
|$3,518
|$1,758
|$1,662
|$1,952
|$1,848
|$10,738
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,505
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,199
|$5,885
|$5,493
|$6,562
|$6,582
|$32,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$828
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$4,293
|Maintenance
|$172
|$700
|$498
|$1,196
|$1,374
|$3,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$891
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,071
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$673
|$420
|$153
|$3,285
|Depreciation
|$3,047
|$1,522
|$1,440
|$1,691
|$1,601
|$9,301
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,102
|$5,097
|$4,758
|$5,684
|$5,701
|$28,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$753
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$3,903
|Maintenance
|$156
|$636
|$453
|$1,087
|$1,249
|$3,581
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$974
|Financing
|$1,027
|$826
|$612
|$382
|$139
|$2,986
|Depreciation
|$2,770
|$1,384
|$1,309
|$1,537
|$1,455
|$8,455
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,456
|$4,634
|$4,325
|$5,167
|$5,183
|$25,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$220
|$897
|$639
|$1,533
|$1,761
|$5,049
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,165
|$863
|$539
|$196
|$4,210
|Depreciation
|$3,906
|$1,951
|$1,846
|$2,167
|$2,052
|$11,922
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,103
|$6,534
|$6,098
|$7,285
|$7,308
|$36,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$828
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$4,293
|Maintenance
|$172
|$700
|$498
|$1,196
|$1,374
|$3,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$891
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,071
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$673
|$420
|$153
|$3,285
|Depreciation
|$3,047
|$1,522
|$1,440
|$1,691
|$1,601
|$9,301
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,102
|$5,097
|$4,758
|$5,684
|$5,701
|$28,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Civic Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$1,019
|$4,762
|Maintenance
|$190
|$776
|$553
|$1,326
|$1,524
|$4,369
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$316
|$461
|$908
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,188
|Financing
|$1,253
|$1,008
|$747
|$466
|$170
|$3,643
|Depreciation
|$3,379
|$1,688
|$1,597
|$1,875
|$1,775
|$10,315
|Fuel
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,876
|$5,653
|$5,277
|$6,304
|$6,323
|$31,433
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Civic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
