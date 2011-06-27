Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
540 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity46.2 cu.ft.
Length177.9 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Rallye Red
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
