Used 2018 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires Consumer Reviews

One year in.

Jacob, 04/14/2019
Si w/Summer Tires 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
What can I say, I bought this car brand new one year ago and I still get excited when I see it in my driveway. The car is a beast, granted it’s not a type R or some other super high performance car, but it certainly acts like it. Every time I park someone compliments me on the color and style- I went with the lime green. It very comfortably seats 2 and our Pitt. Love the tech and the ease of use. I spent 3 years narrowing down my selection of cars... and I don’t ever regret my decision.

