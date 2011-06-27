Used 2018 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

I've had my new 2018 Civic Si coupe since December 26th 2017 and I got a great year end lease deal. This is an incredibly fun to drive car for the money at $22,000 before tax and the other dealer charges. The press is stupid tough on this car probably because the Type R is so damn good from what I've read no test drives are still allowed. But this car is far cheaper, is a two door coupe, and does not look like it came out of a cereal box! The handling is incredible, engine power is great for a 1.5 liter engine, the controls are perfectly placed and logical, the stereo sounds amazing turned all the way up, the shifter and clutch are Honda perfection, the steering is amazing, the limited slip differential pulls the car out of turns and provides improved traction in inclement weather, the all-season tires offer great grip in all conditions and there is no need to have another set just for winter, the visibility is great especially considering it is a two door, the interior and trunk have tons of room for such a small car, and the gas mileage is great as I have been averaging 32 mpg in seriously frigid New England winter temperatures! My only gripe is that with the dampers in the normal mode the ride is a bit much on bumpy pavement but that is it. And I am surprised of all the attention this car gets on the road. Maybe it is the nice pearl white on my car or the fact that every vehicle on the road has four doors and is some type of stupid cross over / suv I am not sure. I've had many performance cars in the past (vortech supercharged Honda S2000, three Camaros, among some others) as well as other Honda vehicles but I am telling you do not listen to the press reviews on this car except maybe for Car and Driver who has put the Si on their ten best list along with the Sport hatch and Type R. It is well deserved indeed. Check one out for yourself, life is short. You will not be disappointed.

John Carocci , 03/26/2018 LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

First, some background. I was a loyal Hyundai driver for many years. They were a good value and reliable transportation. Until I got one that was neither. It died for good two months before it was paid for. I test drove a Honda Fit and became a loyal Honda driver in less than half an hour. The Fit rode nicely, had a great interior, swallowed all my cargo and got excellent mileage. All with a feeling of quality that far surpassed my Hyundais. Only two things kept my Fit from perfection - I wasn't able to get a manual (I was under the gun and didn't have time to wait) and, well, the looks. I recently bought a Honda Civic Coupe in the LX trim, with a manual transmission. The very bottom of the Civic ladder, but it drives and feels and looks like a premium car. I couldn't be happier. The 2.0L engine has 158 HP and is more than powerful enough for city and highway driving. I can't compare it to the 1.5L Turbo since I never drove that one, but my Civic is up to anything I've thrown at it so far. The manual transmission is fantastic. Very smooth, and very forgiving. After a bit over a month, I'm averaging 32 mpg in mixed driving. The downsides are more about it being a coupe - the doors are huge, and you sit very low, so getting in and out might be tough for people who are older or have mobility issues. The visibility could be better, but I'm coming from a Fit which had exceptional visibility all around. It's also probably not a good choice for people with children, as the back seat is tough to get in and out of for things like child seats, etc. What I like best is that after a lifetime of economy car compromises, I'm driving an economy car that doesn't make me feel like I'm settling. Update: it's now nearly 13 months since I've gotten the Civic. I'm still just as pleased with the car as on the day I drove it off the lot, but of course spending some time with any car will reveal the flaws. Fortunately, all of these flaws are very minor. First, the exterior design does a poor job of keeping water out of the trunk. Water collects in a small groove just above the trunk, so if you open the trunk in even a light rain, water drips into the open trunk. Like I said, minor, but I've never experienced this in another car. Also, as we approach 2020 there's no excuse for not having variable speed intermittent wipers. My bottom of the barrel 2002 Hyundai had this feature. The scan feature on the stereo takes three steps to activate. Finally, the base 158 hp engine is great - more than enough power for any situation - but you have to rev high to get the full power. I think the turbo delivers power at much lower rpms so if that's important to you, go with the turbo. Other than these quibbles? Amazing car. Roomy as heck on the inside. Comfortable seats - at the end of a 2.5 hour drive I make regularly I'm just started to get fidgety. The mileage is a step down from the Fit but I'm averaging just over 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving. I get a casual "nice car!" comment at least once a week.