Used 2017 Honda Civic Type R Consumer Reviews
2017 Honda Civic Type R - The Last Samurai?
Perhaps the most fitting descriptor I could open with for the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is the millennial expression “extra”. The top Urban Dictionary definition for "extra" is “over the top, excessive, dramatic behavior, way too much”. The latest Type R’s looks are all of the above, but that is mostly where the new “extra” ends and the traditional, positive denotation begins. If you can look past or appreciate the peacocking aesthetics, the Civic Type R is an extra-special anachronism. On paper, this car looks like it came from a bygone era. But like many of it's hot Hondas ancestors, the Civic Type R's published 0-60 and 1/4 mile performance is deceiving and undersells an extremely fun to drive machine. While the segment’s other hottest hatchbacks come with all-wheel drive, Honda continues to redefine the limits of front-wheel propulsion. Early dyno tests reveal that the 2.0L turbo K20C1 engine was likely underrated at 306 hp, with readings as high as 295 wheel horsepower. Merging onto highways is an oddly similar experience to my stock C5 Corvette. Yes, the Chevrolet was roughly a full second faster in every rolling acceleration measure, and the Type R does have a hint of turbo lag, but the "R" also remains unflappably precise and planted as speeds rapidly approach reckless driving territory. Thanks to the brilliant dual-axis suspension and Continental tires, I have yet to notice more than the faintest wiggle of torque steer during flat-out corner exits in second gear. Offered only with a superb six-speed manual transmission and no optional equipment, the Type R is leaner than its cohorts, handling more like a ‘roided-up CRX than it’s 3117-pound curb weight would suggest. Selecting “+R” mode sets the shocks to their firmest damping and sharpens throttle sensitivity. Couple this mode with a fully-deactivated VSA system and the rear end will dance and oversteer out of lower to mid-speed turns. In high-speed cornering and braking abilities, I don't believe any new, unmodified car can hang with the Civic Type R below the $40,000 mark. However, this Porsche-like poise can be softened in “Sport” mode and brought back to Civic Touring levels in “Comfort” mode. Both the engine and exhaust notes are also highly subdued, no annoying drones on the highway. Admittedly, I am this car’s demographic bullseye buyer (32 year-old, middle class male) who got his driver's license in 2001, the year many of us first met Brian O’Conner and Dom Toretto. But putting my fanboy biases aside, the Civic Type R is a masterpiece. It is likely one of the last highly tactile, reasonably affordable “driver’s cars” Honda will produce thanks to market trends and harsher mandatory regulations every year. Thank you, Honda, for your latest -- and hopefully not last -- Samurai.
Amazing Excellence made by Honda just superior etc
I bought a 2017 Civic Type R Touring and it’s everything that was advertised and promised by automotive experts and by Honda. Out the gate I drove it on a 4 hour ride home and I was in shock of its handling characteristics and blistering speed capabilities! Above all the performance prowess I was unexpectedly blown away by its long distance driving comfort and fatigue removing seats and ergonomics! I did later drive 20 hours to Vegas and back and that proved similar experiences becoming now a regular expectation to take me anywhere and back with no back pains etc. The seats to me are priceless. In the first two weeks I took it for a proper flogging at the Ridge Motorsports park 22 hours from my house in Montana. It took me to the track and back home all in 4 days just add gas! I destroyed everything that was on the track from ford RS to BMW M4’s to 5.0 Mustangs and fully built civics. They just had no answer for how I dominated in the Apex and on 90% of the track from braking to holding 100mph cornering speeds. In stock form this is a no bs racecar built by Honda to be daily driven. That fact alone is mind blowing. All in all I have no regrets I wish I could by 2 more. And I will. I love it 3 years later like its week 1. Go find a car that will thrill you like this for 3 years straight. If you do you have found the right car. I certainly and unequivocally Have done so.
Civic Type R- best so far
Wish it had sunroof,but at least backseats like front and bumper corner panels should be real vent screens. Otherwise perfect hottest hatch. dealers shouldn't be charging so much; just wrong.
Civic Type R is the Best Hot Hatch in the World
I have wanted a Civic Type R since about 2000. Honda Finally released it here in the U.S in 2017 and with the new turbocharged Honda engine with amazing looks and insane handling makes this the best Type R Honda has ever made. HondaPro Jason
