Used 2017 Honda Civic Type R Consumer Reviews

Perhaps the most fitting descriptor I could open with for the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is the millennial expression “extra”. The top Urban Dictionary definition for "extra" is “over the top, excessive, dramatic behavior, way too much”. The latest Type R’s looks are all of the above, but that is mostly where the new “extra” ends and the traditional, positive denotation begins. If you can look past or appreciate the peacocking aesthetics, the Civic Type R is an extra-special anachronism. On paper, this car looks like it came from a bygone era. But like many of it's hot Hondas ancestors, the Civic Type R's published 0-60 and 1/4 mile performance is deceiving and undersells an extremely fun to drive machine. While the segment’s other hottest hatchbacks come with all-wheel drive, Honda continues to redefine the limits of front-wheel propulsion. Early dyno tests reveal that the 2.0L turbo K20C1 engine was likely underrated at 306 hp, with readings as high as 295 wheel horsepower. Merging onto highways is an oddly similar experience to my stock C5 Corvette. Yes, the Chevrolet was roughly a full second faster in every rolling acceleration measure, and the Type R does have a hint of turbo lag, but the "R" also remains unflappably precise and planted as speeds rapidly approach reckless driving territory. Thanks to the brilliant dual-axis suspension and Continental tires, I have yet to notice more than the faintest wiggle of torque steer during flat-out corner exits in second gear. Offered only with a superb six-speed manual transmission and no optional equipment, the Type R is leaner than its cohorts, handling more like a ‘roided-up CRX than it’s 3117-pound curb weight would suggest. Selecting “+R” mode sets the shocks to their firmest damping and sharpens throttle sensitivity. Couple this mode with a fully-deactivated VSA system and the rear end will dance and oversteer out of lower to mid-speed turns. In high-speed cornering and braking abilities, I don't believe any new, unmodified car can hang with the Civic Type R below the $40,000 mark. However, this Porsche-like poise can be softened in “Sport” mode and brought back to Civic Touring levels in “Comfort” mode. Both the engine and exhaust notes are also highly subdued, no annoying drones on the highway. Admittedly, I am this car’s demographic bullseye buyer (32 year-old, middle class male) who got his driver's license in 2001, the year many of us first met Brian O’Conner and Dom Toretto. But putting my fanboy biases aside, the Civic Type R is a masterpiece. It is likely one of the last highly tactile, reasonably affordable “driver’s cars” Honda will produce thanks to market trends and harsher mandatory regulations every year. Thank you, Honda, for your latest -- and hopefully not last -- Samurai.