Used 2017 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.4/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque138 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight2761 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume112.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rallye Red
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Night Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
