Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.8/520.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,600
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight2923 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume109.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Exterior Colors
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Rallye Red
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Night Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,600
P215/50R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,600
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
