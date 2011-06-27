  1. Home
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-L Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,300
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.4/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity46.2 cu.ft.
Length177.9 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Rallye Red
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
P215/50R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
