Used 2017 Honda Civic Si w/Summer Tires Consumer Reviews

Ext/cvt or Si/6sp manual ??

Jon F. Askim, 04/18/2019
Si w/Summer Tires 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought a new 2017 Civic EXT with the CVT transmission. I loved it except for the automatic transmission it seemed there was a 2 or 3 second lag time from when I stepped into the gas until the car went down the road quite quickly. After a couple of emergency accelerations I decided the automatic had to go. When I took the car for the 20000 mile service I drove an SI model. The S I had 30 more horsepower and a manual transmission. When I left the dealership I owned the Si . Now with 20,000 miles on it I am still very much in love with this car. The CVT transmission is not for me.

