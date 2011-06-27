Used 2016 Honda Civic LX-P Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/508.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque138 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight2775 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Energy Green Pearl
  • Rallye Red
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Gray, cloth
  • Black/Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
