Used 2016 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Coupe
EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,336*
Total Cash Price
$18,463
Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,180*
Total Cash Price
$18,918
EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,773*
Total Cash Price
$18,161
LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,551*
Total Cash Price
$15,891
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,120*
Total Cash Price
$21,036
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,144*
Total Cash Price
$15,134
Civic Sedan
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,743*
Total Cash Price
$19,220
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,743*
Total Cash Price
$19,220
EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,958*
Total Cash Price
$16,647
EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,270*
Total Cash Price
$15,739
EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,683*
Total Cash Price
$21,339
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,372*
Total Cash Price
$22,247
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,144*
Total Cash Price
$15,134
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,246*
Total Cash Price
$21,642
Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,958*
Total Cash Price
$16,647
LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,713*
Total Cash Price
$20,280
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,521*
Total Cash Price
$16,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$999
|$4,715
|Maintenance
|$2,003
|$870
|$1,288
|$199
|$2,564
|$6,925
|Repairs
|$422
|$488
|$572
|$669
|$783
|$2,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,219
|Financing
|$993
|$798
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,887
|Depreciation
|$4,160
|$1,669
|$1,468
|$1,301
|$1,168
|$9,765
|Fuel
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$5,891
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,594
|$5,933
|$6,089
|$4,771
|$6,948
|$34,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$938
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$4,831
|Maintenance
|$2,053
|$891
|$1,320
|$204
|$2,628
|$7,095
|Repairs
|$433
|$500
|$586
|$685
|$803
|$3,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,249
|Financing
|$1,018
|$818
|$606
|$379
|$138
|$2,958
|Depreciation
|$4,263
|$1,710
|$1,504
|$1,333
|$1,196
|$10,005
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$6,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,855
|$6,079
|$6,239
|$4,889
|$7,119
|$35,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Coupe EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$4,638
|Maintenance
|$1,970
|$856
|$1,267
|$196
|$2,522
|$6,811
|Repairs
|$415
|$480
|$563
|$658
|$770
|$2,886
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,002
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,199
|Financing
|$977
|$785
|$582
|$364
|$132
|$2,839
|Depreciation
|$4,092
|$1,642
|$1,444
|$1,279
|$1,148
|$9,605
|Fuel
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$5,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,421
|$5,836
|$5,989
|$4,693
|$6,834
|$33,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Coupe LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$4,058
|Maintenance
|$1,724
|$749
|$1,109
|$171
|$2,207
|$5,960
|Repairs
|$363
|$420
|$492
|$575
|$674
|$2,525
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,049
|Financing
|$855
|$687
|$509
|$318
|$116
|$2,484
|Depreciation
|$3,581
|$1,436
|$1,263
|$1,119
|$1,005
|$8,404
|Fuel
|$954
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,118
|$5,106
|$5,241
|$4,107
|$5,980
|$29,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,138
|$5,372
|Maintenance
|$2,282
|$991
|$1,468
|$227
|$2,922
|$7,890
|Repairs
|$481
|$556
|$652
|$762
|$892
|$3,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,161
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,131
|$909
|$674
|$421
|$153
|$3,289
|Depreciation
|$4,740
|$1,902
|$1,672
|$1,482
|$1,330
|$11,126
|Fuel
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,423
|$6,712
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,071
|$6,760
|$6,937
|$5,436
|$7,916
|$39,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,642
|$713
|$1,056
|$163
|$2,102
|$5,676
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$835
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$999
|Financing
|$814
|$654
|$485
|$303
|$110
|$2,366
|Depreciation
|$3,410
|$1,368
|$1,203
|$1,066
|$957
|$8,004
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,684
|$4,863
|$4,991
|$3,911
|$5,695
|$28,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$2,085
|$906
|$1,341
|$207
|$2,670
|$7,209
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,060
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,034
|$831
|$616
|$385
|$140
|$3,005
|Depreciation
|$4,331
|$1,737
|$1,528
|$1,354
|$1,215
|$10,165
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,029
|$6,176
|$6,339
|$4,967
|$7,233
|$35,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$2,085
|$906
|$1,341
|$207
|$2,670
|$7,209
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,060
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,034
|$831
|$616
|$385
|$140
|$3,005
|Depreciation
|$4,331
|$1,737
|$1,528
|$1,354
|$1,215
|$10,165
|Fuel
|$1,154
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,133
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,029
|$6,176
|$6,339
|$4,967
|$7,233
|$35,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$1,806
|$784
|$1,162
|$179
|$2,312
|$6,244
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,099
|Financing
|$895
|$719
|$534
|$333
|$121
|$2,603
|Depreciation
|$3,751
|$1,505
|$1,323
|$1,173
|$1,053
|$8,804
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,552
|$5,349
|$5,490
|$4,302
|$6,265
|$30,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$1,708
|$742
|$1,098
|$170
|$2,186
|$5,903
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$868
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,039
|Financing
|$847
|$680
|$504
|$315
|$114
|$2,461
|Depreciation
|$3,546
|$1,423
|$1,251
|$1,109
|$995
|$8,324
|Fuel
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,031
|$5,058
|$5,191
|$4,067
|$5,923
|$29,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$2,315
|$1,005
|$1,489
|$230
|$2,964
|$8,003
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,409
|Financing
|$1,148
|$922
|$684
|$427
|$155
|$3,336
|Depreciation
|$4,808
|$1,929
|$1,696
|$1,503
|$1,349
|$11,286
|Fuel
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,809
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,244
|$6,857
|$7,037
|$5,515
|$8,030
|$39,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$1,048
|$1,552
|$240
|$3,090
|$8,344
|Repairs
|$509
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$944
|$3,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,197
|$961
|$713
|$445
|$162
|$3,478
|Depreciation
|$5,013
|$2,011
|$1,768
|$1,567
|$1,407
|$11,766
|Fuel
|$1,336
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$7,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,765
|$7,149
|$7,337
|$5,749
|$8,372
|$41,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$1,642
|$713
|$1,056
|$163
|$2,102
|$5,676
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$835
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$999
|Financing
|$814
|$654
|$485
|$303
|$110
|$2,366
|Depreciation
|$3,410
|$1,368
|$1,203
|$1,066
|$957
|$8,004
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,684
|$4,863
|$4,991
|$3,911
|$5,695
|$28,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$2,348
|$1,020
|$1,510
|$233
|$3,006
|$8,117
|Repairs
|$495
|$572
|$671
|$784
|$918
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,164
|$935
|$694
|$433
|$157
|$3,383
|Depreciation
|$4,876
|$1,956
|$1,720
|$1,524
|$1,369
|$11,446
|Fuel
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$6,905
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,418
|$6,954
|$7,137
|$5,593
|$8,144
|$40,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$1,806
|$784
|$1,162
|$179
|$2,312
|$6,244
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,099
|Financing
|$895
|$719
|$534
|$333
|$121
|$2,603
|Depreciation
|$3,751
|$1,505
|$1,323
|$1,173
|$1,053
|$8,804
|Fuel
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,552
|$5,349
|$5,490
|$4,302
|$6,265
|$30,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,034
|$1,067
|$1,097
|$5,179
|Maintenance
|$2,200
|$955
|$1,415
|$218
|$2,817
|$7,606
|Repairs
|$464
|$536
|$628
|$734
|$860
|$3,223
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,119
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,091
|$876
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,170
|Depreciation
|$4,569
|$1,833
|$1,612
|$1,428
|$1,282
|$10,725
|Fuel
|$1,218
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$6,471
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,637
|$6,516
|$6,688
|$5,241
|$7,631
|$37,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$892
|$917
|$4,329
|Maintenance
|$1,839
|$799
|$1,183
|$183
|$2,354
|$6,357
|Repairs
|$388
|$448
|$525
|$614
|$719
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$935
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,119
|Financing
|$912
|$732
|$543
|$339
|$123
|$2,650
|Depreciation
|$3,819
|$1,532
|$1,347
|$1,194
|$1,072
|$8,964
|Fuel
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,726
|$5,447
|$5,590
|$4,380
|$6,378
|$31,521
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Civic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
