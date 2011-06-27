  1. Home
Used 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG45
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/47 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)580.8/620.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG45
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.7 cu.ft.
Length179.4 in.
Curb weight2873 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume105.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Green Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P195/65R15 89S tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
