Used 2015 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,090
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,090
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,090
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,090
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Front head room38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Length177.9 in.
Curb weight2824 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume94.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,090
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
