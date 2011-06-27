  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2015 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Civic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,190
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,190
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,190
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,190
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,190
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Front head room37.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Length179.4 in.
Curb weight2868 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume104.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Exterior Colors
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,190
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Civic Inventory

Related Used 2015 Honda Civic EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles