Used 2015 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length179.4 in.
Curb weight2811 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 89H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
