Used 2015 Honda Civic Si w/Navigation Consumer Reviews

Civic model:

All Civic models EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (2 consumer reviews) EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (5 consumer reviews) LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (4 consumer reviews) LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) - (5 consumer reviews) EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (0 consumer reviews) EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) - (0 consumer reviews) Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - (2 consumer reviews) Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - (0 consumer reviews) Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - (1 consumer review) Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - (8 consumer reviews) Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - (1 consumer review) Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - (2 consumer reviews) Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - (0 consumer reviews) Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - (0 consumer reviews) Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - (2 consumer reviews) Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) - (1 consumer review) Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) - (0 consumer reviews) Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - (2 consumer reviews) Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) - (1 consumer review) EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (5 consumer reviews) LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (19 consumer reviews) EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (9 consumer reviews) LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) - (8 consumer reviews) HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (0 consumer reviews) EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (11 consumer reviews) SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) - (8 consumer reviews)