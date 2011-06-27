  1. Home
Used 2015 Honda Civic Si w/Navigation Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
love my Honda Civic

N. Bradshaw, 05/10/2016
Si w/Navigation 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
My Honda is a wonderful car -fun to drive and totally reliable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
