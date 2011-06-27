  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2015 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Civic
5(33%)4(33%)3(34%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,597 - $11,268
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Overrated

par4brad, 06/03/2016
Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
23 of 28 people found this review helpful

Let me start by saying; of all the cars I test drove, the 2015 Civic LX had the most comfortable interior in the affordable small car class, so that's why I leased it. Here's the things I do not like about the car: The transmission or the CVT as it is called. If you enjoy the driving experience, you'll hate this transmission like I do. Hit the gas, nothing happens, and then the rpms go up and you start to move. It's called the motorboat effect. This transmission is continually shifting and it's very annoying. Who wants a car that is shifting from 70mph to 72? I was having a hard time driving it. I thought something was wrong with the transmission so I took it back to Honda dealer. Mechanic just laughed and said, "that's the way they made it". The other mechanic said, "next time, get the 6-speed". All the frustration is magnified, when running the A/C. I read online that this transmission will get one more mile to the gallon. 1 more mpg? Ridiculous. Around 2,000 miles, the engine developed a loud ticking noise, so back to the Honda Dealer. Was told it is noisy valves and "that's the way Honda makes it". Inside door panel pops in and out when raising and lowering door windows. Has to be a design or manufacturing flaw. Back up camera pretty useless. Can't see much when the sun is out and does not make a noise or visual warning before you back into something. No matter how high you lift the seat, you can't see the front of the car. Can't even see the hood for that matter so be prepared to hit some curbs, especially when parking. Suspension pretty weak and soft brake pedal takes too long to stop the car. Taking car in to get the dim lights adjusted. Would like to see more than 100 feet when driving at night. Interior is cool and car looks nice, but the lack of response on the road makes this car a not so fun driver and will be trading it in soon.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

honda civic coupe

elise, 10/21/2015
Natural Gas w/Leather and Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

its a great carits just the seats spill even water and it leaves a stain

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

LOVE

Brooke, 11/07/2015
Natural Gas w/Leather and Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my civic. Good look, ride, and technology. The fuel efficiency is amazing! Some may disagree, but I also feel like it accelerates very well. I went from a Durango to a civic. I do not feel cramped at all!! Great car. Don't regret it one bit!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles