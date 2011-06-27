Used 2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas Consumer Reviews

par4brad , 06/03/2016 Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

23 of 28 people found this review helpful

Let me start by saying; of all the cars I test drove, the 2015 Civic LX had the most comfortable interior in the affordable small car class, so that's why I leased it. Here's the things I do not like about the car: The transmission or the CVT as it is called. If you enjoy the driving experience, you'll hate this transmission like I do. Hit the gas, nothing happens, and then the rpms go up and you start to move. It's called the motorboat effect. This transmission is continually shifting and it's very annoying. Who wants a car that is shifting from 70mph to 72? I was having a hard time driving it. I thought something was wrong with the transmission so I took it back to Honda dealer. Mechanic just laughed and said, "that's the way they made it". The other mechanic said, "next time, get the 6-speed". All the frustration is magnified, when running the A/C. I read online that this transmission will get one more mile to the gallon. 1 more mpg? Ridiculous. Around 2,000 miles, the engine developed a loud ticking noise, so back to the Honda Dealer. Was told it is noisy valves and "that's the way Honda makes it". Inside door panel pops in and out when raising and lowering door windows. Has to be a design or manufacturing flaw. Back up camera pretty useless. Can't see much when the sun is out and does not make a noise or visual warning before you back into something. No matter how high you lift the seat, you can't see the front of the car. Can't even see the hood for that matter so be prepared to hit some curbs, especially when parking. Suspension pretty weak and soft brake pedal takes too long to stop the car. Taking car in to get the dim lights adjusted. Would like to see more than 100 feet when driving at night. Interior is cool and car looks nice, but the lack of response on the road makes this car a not so fun driver and will be trading it in soon.