Used 2015 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

Choices askabry1 , 05/23/2015 EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I'm a long time Honda fan, returning to the fold. End of the day, there are STILL no free lunches. When you look at the Accord EX-L and the Civic EX-L, you will simply give up speed and size to gain MPG and dollars. Fit and finish of materials are good. The array of technological controls are mind-boggling; if that is cool to you, at this price point I can't see where you'd do better. Bottom line, is the juice worth the squeeze? All in (no games on trade-ins), Accord EX-L w/4cyl, $10,400 for three years of lease ownership. The Civic is $8600, plus 10-12% savings in gas/ins. Hard to justify it. Report Abuse

So Happy! supermars24 , 04/19/2015 LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My previous car, a Nissan Altima, was a disappointment and had over a 100,000 miles that worried me when I first brought it back in 2010. Over the years, I had to constantly do repairs on it, such as power steering replacement; new alternator belt; new power plug; the bottom replaced (the plastic cover); and headlights replaced. I was so scared that I would have to spend more than I decided to look into a new car. I've been waffling between the Toyota Corolla and this. I heard that the Corollas have been about less than average because of transmission and reliability, so I test drove the Civic and been a happy customer ever since! I am so happy with this car, you have no idea! You don't! Report Abuse

Funky styling to stand out Paul B. , 12/15/2015 EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I love this little coupe but I would definitely save the money and go for the new 2016 coupe. I have two complaints with the car. Getting in and out is a hassle as the doors open very wide, but that comes with the territory of a coupe. The CVT isn't a favorite transmission. It is constantly hunting for a good RPM to keep speed and jerks like a normal automatic transmission. It becomes very annoying on the highway with cruise control on. The touchscreen is clear and easy to use and I love the Passenger side LaneWatch camera. My Civic has been very reliable, coming from a very unreliable 2014 Dodge Dart. I will own this car for a few more years before I trade up to a new Civic SI or an Accord Sport. Update: I sold my 2015 Civic for a 2016 Civic sedan in March of 2016. I wish I would have kept my 2015 though. The 2016 doesn't have the reliability that the 2015 had, but has more features... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Another great Honda Product everett melnick , 04/11/2016 LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have been buying & driving Honda's since the early 90's. Most of them are still on the road. Instead of trading them in, we have been giving them to our children & grandchildren. We have already given this Civic to our son & are looking to replace it with a new Pilot. In addition to fine automobiles, we also have Honda lawnmower's & Generator's. Other than a rare recall, I've never had to return to my dealer for any unscheduled repair. That is the best recommendation for a car regardless of its price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse